Maharashtra Board Schools To Close From Today Over Heat Wave Conditions

All schools affiliated to the state board in Maharashtra will remain closed from Friday in view of the heat wave conditions, the government said.

Schools of other boards can take decision about closure after considering their curriculum and activities, said the order issued by the School Education Department on Thursday.

Except for Vidarbha, schools in the state will reopen on June 15. Those in Vidarbha will restart from June 30, the order said.

At least 14 persons died due to heat stroke after attending the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai on April 16.

