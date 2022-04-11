BJP Leader Appears Before Mumbai Police In Bank Polls False Declaration Case

BJP leader Pravin Darekar has been booked for criminal conspiracy and other charges. (File)

Maharashtra BJP leader Pravin Darekar appeared before Mumbai police on Monday to record his statement for the second time in a case of alleged false declaration in connection with a bank poll.

A case was filed against Mr Darekar after AAP leader Dhananjay Shinde alleged that the former had shown himself as a labourer to fight the directorship polls of a Mumbai-based cooperative bank.

An MRA Marg police station official said Mr Darekar appeared before police on Monday for the second time to record his statement. He had earlier appeared on April 4, the official added.

Mr Darekar has been booked under IPC sections 199 (false statement made in declaration which is by law receivable as evidence), 200 (using as true such declaration knowing it to be false), 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 465 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), and other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

