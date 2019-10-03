Will Follow Party Orders, Says Maharashtra BJP Leader Eknath Khadse

"I am the worker who follows orders of the party," Eknath Khadse said.

His name missing from the BJP's lists of candidates declared for the October 21 Maharashtra Assembly polls till now, senior party leader Eknath Khadse on Thursday said he will follow the orders give to him.

Speaking to reporters in Jalgaon district's Muktainagar constituency, Eknath Khadse said, "I had told workers and others in the past too that I will contest the election if my health was in good shape."

Eknath Khadse, who represents the Muktainagar segment in the assembly, did not respond to a question whether he was willing to contest the Assembly election.

Asked about media reports that he has been offered governor's post by the party, Eknath Khadse said he was "clueless" about it.

"I am the worker who follows orders of the party. I have obeyed the party over the past 40-42 years. The orders may have been bitter for me, against my will, but I have followed the orders. There is not a single example of me not following party orders. So, I will follow the decision party makes," the former minister added.

The BJP has till now announced three lists of its candidates for the Assembly polls.

The party is yet to name its contender from the Muktainagar seat.



