Maharashtra Election: Nitin Gadkari By His Side, Devendra Fadnavis Files Nomination In Nagpur

Maharashtra polls: Devendra Fadnavis and Nitin Gadkari took out a roadshow in Nagpur.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis filed his nomination papers today to contest the October 21 Maharashtra election from the Nagpur South-West seat. Nitin Gadkari, Nagpur MP and Union Minister, accompanied Mr Fadnavis on a huge roadshow before filing his election papers.

Before the roadshow, Mr Fadnavis and his wife Amruta visited Mr Gadkari's Nagpur home where they sought the blessings of the Union Minister and his wife.

Later, Mr Fadnavis and Mr Gadkari stood together on an open truck as they waved to a sea of BJP supporters holding the party flag.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil too accompanied Mr Fadnavis.

The Chief Minister and Mr Gadkari garlanded a statue of BR Ambedkar.

"We are blessed by the people of Maharashtra and Nagpur. I believe the progressing development and every other development that has taken place is the past is initiated by the BJP and thus BJP will definitely will win with a great margin. We will win all of the 12 seats," he said.

Today is the last day of filing nominations which can be withdrawn by October 7.

Mr Fadnavis, 49, is being challenged by Congress's Ashish Deshmukh from the seat.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar was among the other prominent candidate who filed his nomination today.

On Thursday. Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, 29, filed his nomination papers to contest from Worli.

The Maharashtra election results will be announced on October 24.

The BJP and the Sena had contested the 2014 Maharashtra assembly election separately but had later come together to form the government in the state. The BJP had emerged as the single-largest party in the 2014 polls with 122 seats, followed by the Sena with 63 in the 288-member house.

