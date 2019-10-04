Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly Polls Live:Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis To File Nomination

Today is the last date for filing nominations for Maharshtra and Haryana assembly polls. The deadline for withdrawing them is October 7. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and state ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil will be filing their respective nominations today. They are the last to submit papers.

A large number of BJP workers are expected to be present during the filing of nomination papers by Mr Fadnavis and other party candidates in Nagpur. Mr Fadnavis, the first BJP chief minister of the state, is seeking re-election from the Nagpur South West seat.

These are the first state polls after the national election, which the BJP won by a landslide, clearing the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term. The term of the Haryana assembly ends on November 2, and Maharashtra's on November 9. There are 1.82 crore voters in Haryana, Maharashtra has 8.9 crore voters.

Here are the live updates of the last date of nomination filing of Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly polls: