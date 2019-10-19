Maharashtra Election 2019: How To Vote, Check Name In Voter List In 5 Easy Steps

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: A total number of 3,237 candidates are contesting this year.

Maharashtra Assembly Election will take place in a single phase on October 21, Monday. The Maharashtra Election result will be announced three days later on October 24, Thursday. The main contesting parties in the state are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress party (NCP). A total number of 3,237 candidates are contesting the Maharashtra elections this year on 288 constituencies (seats). This year, number of polling stations for Maharashtra Assembly Election are 96,661. Maharashtra has 8.9 crore voters. Of these, 4.6 crore are men and 4.2 crore are women voters and 2,634 are voters from the third gender.

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: 5 Steps to check your name in Voter list:

1. Go to Chief Electoral Officer, Maharashtra website

https://ceo.maharashtra.gov.in/

On the top bar, click on “Find Name In Voter List”

2. You can search your name in Maharashtra Assembly Elections website in two ways

Name Wise ID Card Wise

3. To check your name in the list “name wise”, click on the check box against it.

Then, two options will appear – District and Assembly

4. Click on one of the two and fill in the following details:

District/Assembly name

First Name

Last name

Middle name

Mathematical question (This will be different for everyone)

5. And click on “Search”

If your name is not in the list, it will ask you to fill form 6 or it will show you the details.

To check your name in the list “ID card wise”, click against it.

Three options will appear.

Select district

ID Card number

Maths questions (This will be different for everyone)

And click on “Search”

If your name is not in the list, it will ask you to fill form 6 or it will show you all the details.

