Maharashtra Announces Unlock Guidelines. Read Full Government Order

Maharashtra Unlock: The new guidelines come into effect from Monday

Maharashtra, which is under a strict lockdown to contain the massive coronavirus crisis in the state, will be unlocking from Monday in five phases based on positivity rate occupancy of oxygen beds.

This comes a day after the state government's U-turn on an unlock plan announced by a minister earlier.

The new guidelines come into effect from Monday with the districts of the state divided into five levels based on positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies.

Here is the full list of guidelines on Maharashtra's Unlock process:

TapScanner 06-05-2021-00.25 by NDTV on Scribd