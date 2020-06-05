Maharashtra Announces Rs 65 Lakh For Families Of Cops Who Died Of COVID-19

Over 2,500 police personnel have tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra (Representational)

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said that the state government will provide Rs 65 lakh as compensation to the families of each police personnel who died from coronavirus infection in the state.

Talking to PTI, he also said that one family member of each police personnel who died will be given a government job.

Till Thursday, at least 30 police personnel, including an officer, have died from coronavirus infection in the state, while over 2,500 have tested positive, an official said.

"The family members of each police personnel, who died due to coronavirus infection, will be given Rs 65 lakh. Of the total amount, Rs 50 lakh would be given by the government, Rs 10 lakh from the police welfare fund and Rs 5 lakh through private bank insurance cover," he said.

"The government has started a helpline and set up dedicated hospitals for immediate treatment of the police personnel, who have been working on the frontline in Mumbai, Pune and other places for the past two-and-a-half months," he added.

"Similarly, the police personnel can get free treatment in 1,000 hospitals under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Health Scheme. Rs 1 lakh is being given as advance amount for treatment to each police personnel who has tested positive," he said.

The minister said that the government has made all arrangements to provide the best treatment to the police staffers.