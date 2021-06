Mumbai, which got the situation fast under control during the second wave, is on Level 2 (File)

Maharashtra, the state hit worst by Covid, has decided on a 5-level unlock strategy as the Covid numbers in the state slowly recede.

Lockdown can be lifted completely in districts categorised as Level 1. There are 18 districts in the first level including Thane.

India's financial capital Mumbai - which got the situation fast under control during the second wave of the virus - is on Level 2.