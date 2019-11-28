Farm Issues Vs Bullet Train: Maharashtra Alliance Lists Its Priorities

Jayant Patil also laid down the alliance's joint vision on secularism at the press meet.

Farmers' welfare and development will be the main priorities of the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra, leaders of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance said in a joint press conference held in Mumbai today, hinting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Bullet train project may have to take the backseat for now.

"After the cabinet sits, it will first focus on farmers. The agenda will be set around agricultural losses, especially in drought-probe areas, and pending loans," said Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at the event, also attended by NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik. Investment growth, education and business were listed as the other areas of priority in the coalition's common minimum programme.

Eknath Shinde's take on the Bullet train question was curt, yet revelatory. "We will do what is in the interests of the people. We will take a decision on the Bullet train project and the Nanar Refinery Project at our cabinet meeting," he said.

The press meet came hours ahead of the newly formed political alliance's swearing-in ceremony, scheduled to be held this evening. While Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in as the Chief Minister, six leaders from each party are expected to take oath as ministers. Sources have indicated that NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who had extended support to the BJP last week only to make an unexpected return, is likely to get the Deputy Chief Minister's post on a later date.

The alliance leaders also laid down their joint vision on secularism at the press meet. "Secularism means that Hindus will remain Hindus and Muslims will remain Muslims. This is for those who don't understand this," Jayant Patil said, indicating that even the Shiv Sena - otherwise known to be a Hindutva party - may have to tone down its rhetoric under the common minimum programme.

Among the other priorities listed in the ruling alliance's common minimum programme are ensuring water suppy to drought-hit areas; filling up vacant positions in the state government; establishment of "one-rupee clinics", super-specialty hospitals and insurance cover to ensure affordable healthcare; speedy resolution of cases pertaining to scheduled castes and tribes; women's safety; improvement of the standard of education; and enhancement of road connectivity to ensure easier travel and transport.

Alliance leaders had earlier indicated that Maharashtra doesn't need the Rs 1.08-lakh crore Bullet train project, and also ruled out chopping any more trees for the Mumbai Metro.