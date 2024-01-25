Jaipur Royal Posts Lineage Chart With Link To Lord Ram, Pic Viral

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh is the head of the royal family of the erstwhile Jaipur State.

During the occasion of consecrating the idol of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the renowned Suryavanshi Rajputs of Jaipur, represented by Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh, presented a fascinating claim. He shared on social media that his family has a historical connection to Lord Ram, tracing their lineage back to him through their ancestral scroll, the Vanshavali.

Maharaja Padmanabh Singh, representing the 309th generation of this lineage, further presented a remarkable artifact-a historic map of Ayodhya dating back to the 18th century. This cloth map, acquired by Maharaja Sawai Jai Singh II from a saint, has been meticulously preserved by the family for generations, serving as a tangible link to their asserted ancestry.

The post has gained significant traction across social media platforms, sparking a conversation about the Royal Family's lineage. With over 30,000 likes, it has garnered attention, prompting numerous users to share intriguing comments.

"Thanks for sharing the names of ancestors and descendants of Lord Ram," commented a user.

"I am pleased to see you, prince, and the list needs to be updated," wrote another user.



This assertion of a familial link to Lord Ram brings a distinctive angle to the current discussions about the revered figure and emphasizes the deep historical roots embedded in Indian families. Though the historical accuracy of this assertion is subject to additional research and scrutiny, it undoubtedly holds considerable importance for the Royal Family of Jaipur, contributing an intriguing element to the enduring legacy of Lord Ram.