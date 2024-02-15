'Mahabharat' Actor Nitish Bharadwaj Accuses Estranged Wife Of Kidnapping Daughters

Nitish Bharadwaj has demanded the custody of his two daughters, sources said (File)

Actor Nitish Bharadwaj, known for playing Lord Krishna in the television serial 'Mahabharat', alleged that his estranged wife, a bureaucrat, has kidnapped his two daughters and is not letting him meet them, a senior official said. Mr Bharadwaj has filed a complaint with the police against his wife, an IAS officer.

The actor submitted the written complaint to Bhopal Police Commissioner Harinarayaran Chari Mishra on Wednesday, following which a probe has been initiated, the police said.

In the complaint, the actor claimed that his wife Smita Ghate, currently posted in Bhopal, was not letting him meet his daughters, and sought assistance from the police.

"We have received the complaint from Nitish Bharadwaj that he is not being allowed to meet his daughters. Additional Commissioner of Police Shalini Dikshit has been asked to initiate a probe," Mr Mishra told reporters.

Mr Bharadwaj complained that his wife "abducted" his daughters and that he is not aware of their whereabouts, police sources said.

He alleged that he was being subjected to 'mental torture', and said his daughters were taken from their boarding school without his knowledge and were sent to an unknown place, they said.

Demanding that a case of kidnapping be registered against his estranged wife, Mr Bharadwaj said their case (of marital dispute) is pending in a family court.

He claimed that the family court has given an order allowing him to meet his daughters but she is stopping him.

Mr Bharadwaj has demanded the custody of his two daughters, the sources said.

When contacted, Ms Ghate said that she would issue a statement after watching the video (of Nitish Bharadwaj on the issue) and refused to speak further.

