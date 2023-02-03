Maharashtra Woman Kidnapped, Sold By Social Media Friend In Rajasthan

The police are currently trying to catch the ones who ran away. (Representional)

Palghar:

A 23-year-old married woman from Maharashtra's Palghar district, allegedly kidnapped and married off to another man in Rajasthan for Rs 2 lakh, has been rescued, police here said on Friday.

One person has been arrested in the case while police were on the look-out for four others, said an official of the Arnala Sagari police station.

One of the accused befriended the woman on Instagram some time ago and promised to get her a job with the police department, the official said.

He allegedly took her to Rajasthan and married her off to another person for Rs 2 lakh.

After her family members lodged a missing person complaint, Palghar police tracked her down and rescued her on Tuesday.

One of the accused was arrested while four others are currently at large, the police official said.

