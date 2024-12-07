Maharashtra Opposition's Big Move, MLAs To Skip Oath Over EVM Charges

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said today that MLAs from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will boycott the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected state assembly, alleging tampering with electronic voting machines (EVMs).

"Today we have decided that our winning MLA will not take oath today. We have doubts about EVM, we are not taking oath today in protest. Democracy is being murdered," Mr Thackeray said.

The move comes amid a special three-day session of the newly constituted 288-member Maharashtra legislative assembly, which began today. The session, overseen by pro-tem Speaker Kalidas Kolambkar, includes the oath administration for MLAs, the election of the assembly Speaker, a trust vote for the new government, and an address by the Governor. Mr Kolambkar, a senior BJP MLA, was appointed pro-tem Speaker by Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Friday.

"The results have raised questions, the entire process seems tainted. People are unhappy, and something appears wrong," alleged Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, won 230 of the 288 assembly seats in the November 20 elections. This was followed by the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister, with Mr Shinde and Mr Pawar taking oath as Deputy Chief Ministers on December 5.

A week-long suspense over the Mahayuti's chief ministerial candidate had prompted Mr Thackeray to label the delay as an "insult to Maharashtra." Mr Thackeray alleged that the BJP-led coalition took over a week after the results to decide on a chief minister, claiming that the delay and lack of transparency undermined democratic principles.

Mr Thackeray also targeted the BJP's decision to announce the swearing-in date before formally staking claim to form the government, calling it "anarchy." "Rules seem to apply only to opposition parties," he said.

Opposition MLAs had also quit the Mahayuti's grand swearing-in ceremony, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of dignitaries, including Union ministers and NDA state leaders, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan on Wednesday. The event also featured celebrities from Bollywood, cricket, and business.