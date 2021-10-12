Maha Saptami 2021: Here Are Wishes, Messages, Greetings, WhatsApp Status For The Day

Maha Saptami is the seventh day of the 10-day long Durga Puja festival.

Durga Puja is here. Make this festive occasion a time to spread joy and goodwill. The seventh day of Durga Puja, also known as Maha Saptami, is an important day during the 10-day festival. This year, it's being celebrated on October 12, 2021. Maha Saptami marks the beginning of the Maha Puja during Durga Puja.

According to mythology, Goddess Durga began her battle against the demon king Mahishasura on Maha Saptami. Make this day count by wishing your loved ones through messages, chats, or social media. Here is a list of wishes and greetings for this day.

-- May this Durga Puja bring to you and your family happiness and prosperity.

-- Embrace the festive spirit with joy. Happy Maha Saptami 2021.

-- May Maa Durga bless you and your loved ones with fortune and success. Happy Maha Saptami 2021.

-- Let us all celebrate the victory of good over evil on this Maha Saptami.

-- The holy day of Maha Saptami symbolises the victory of humanity over all forms of evil.

-- May Maa Durga shower her choicest blessings on you and your loved ones. Happy Maha Saptami 2021.

-- Sending my best wishes for you to prosper and stay happy this festive season.

-- This festive season will fill your house and heart with joy, fortune, success, and love. Happy Maha Saptami 2021.

-- May this Durga Puja bring light and love to your doorstep.