Man Killed, Stuffed Into Wooden Box By Friend Over Financial Dispute: Cops

A stationery shop owner from Virar near Mumbai was arrested for allegedly killing his 32-year-old friend over a financial dispute and stuffing his body into a wooden box before dumping it in a nullah, police said on Sunday.

The body of Ricky Waghela was found in the box floating in a drain in Virar in the Palghar district on September 2, five days after he went missing, an Arnala police station officer said.

The investigation revealed that Ricky Waghela and the accused Jayesh Panchal recently fought over some monetary dispute.

A case of murder has been registered, the official added.

