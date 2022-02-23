Man Hammers Unrequited Lover To Death, Slits Own Throat, Survives: Police

The 21-year-old accused killed the 18-year-old woman as a fallout of a one-sided love affair, attacking her with a hammer, before attempting to kill himself, said the police.

Man Hammers Unrequited Lover To Death, Slits Own Throat, Survives: Police

Later, the man also tried to kill himself by slitting his own throat, said police. (Representational)

Gondia, Maharashtra:

A 21-year-old man allegedly hammered to death a young woman he was in love with before trying to end his own life in Gondia district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The accused killed the 18-year-old woman as a fallout of a one-sided love affair. He attacked her with a hammer near Chiramantola village under Ravanvadi police station limits, when she was returning home from a coaching centre around 5 pm. The incident happened in full public view, police said.

Later, the man - Durgaprasad Rahangdale - also tried to kill himself by slitting his own throat, but was rushed to a government hospital in a critical condition, inspector Uddhav Damale of Ravanvadi police station said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Also Read

.