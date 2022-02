Man Hammers Unrequited Lover To Death, Slits Own Throat, Survives: Police

Later, the man also tried to kill himself by slitting his own throat, said police. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man allegedly hammered to death a young woman he was in love with before trying to end his own life in Gondia district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.

The accused killed the 18-year-old woman as a fallout of a one-sided love affair. He attacked her with a hammer near Chiramantola village under Ravanvadi police station limits, when she was returning home from a coaching centre around 5 pm. The incident happened in full public view, police said.

Later, the man - Durgaprasad Rahangdale - also tried to kill himself by slitting his own throat, but was rushed to a government hospital in a critical condition, inspector Uddhav Damale of Ravanvadi police station said.

