BJP's Pravin Darekar Charged Over 'NCP Would Kiss Painted Cheeks' Remark

Pravin Darekar's party (BJP) has a history of disrespecting women, the NCP has alleged

A case has been registered on Wednesday against Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar in Pune for allegedly saying that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) would "kiss any painted cheeks", a police officer said.

An FIR was registered under a relevant section of the Indian Penal Code for "word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman" after NCP leader Rupali Chakankar lodged a complaint.

Speaking at a programme in Pune, Pravin Darekar had said in Marathi that the NCP is a party of people who are powerful, established and well-connected. "The NCP is the party that would kiss painted cheeks".

Rupali Chakankar alleged that Pravin Darekar has insulted the women of Maharashtra with his remarks and asked him to apologise or "face consequences".

She said Pravin Darekar's party (BJP) has a history of disrespecting women and he continued with it.

"We have registered an FIR under section 509 of the IPC against Pravin Darekar. The case has been transferred to Shirur for further probe," said Devidas Gheware, a senior police inspector.