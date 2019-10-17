'Magnificent' Madhya Pradesh Expects Investment Worth Rs 1.05 Lakh Crore

The investments are likely to generate around 2.10 lakh-plus jobs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary said.

The Kamal Nath-led Congress government is expecting multinational companies to pledge around Rs 1.05 lakh crore worth of investments at the Magnificent Madhya Pradesh Investors Summit in Indore on Friday.

The investments are likely to generate around 2.10 lakh-plus jobs, Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary SR Mohanty said.

"Between January and September 2019, the state has received committed investment proposals worth around Rs 31,500 crores, which is likely to result in around 1.03 lakh employment in the state. These are those committed proposals where the industrialists have already begun the work of establishing their units in the state," Mr Mohanty said in Indore on Thursday.

"Added to them are investment proposals worth around Rs 74,260 crore, where the investors have already identified land for starting their units and have also completed other related processes. We expect the conversion rate of these proposals to be over 75% and are hopeful of around 1.08 lakh employment being generated once they are actualized on ground. In total, we expect near guaranteed investments worth over Rs 1.05 lakh crore by March 2020, which is likely to lead to 2.10 lakh-plus employment," Mr Mohanty added.

Foreign investment proposals worth Rs 4,385 crores are in the final stages of getting approvals.

According to sources, the foreign investment proposals include a Rs 1,250-crore pitch by Israel-based Avgol Company, which offers non-woven fabric solutions, and a Rs 258-crore proposal from Israeli pharmaceutical giant, Treva Pharma.

A Rs 400-crore investment proposal from Japanese auto and truck parts manufacturer Bridgestone and a Rs 1,000-crore proposal by Norway's leading renewable energy company, Statkraft, is also in the final stages, sources added.

Foreign investment proposals worth Rs 4,385 crores are in the final stages of getting approvals.

The other important foreign investment proposals which will be taken up for consideration include a Rs 375-crore proposal by US-based pharma company Par Pharma, a Rs 162-crore proposal by Netherlands' Case New Holland, and a Rs 90-crore proposal from another US company Teneco Automobile.

A Rs 500-crore proposal from US-based multinational consumer goods major Proctor and Gamble, for expanding its operations in the state, is also being considered.

Follow NDTV for latest election news and live coverage of assembly elections 2019 in Maharashtra and Haryana.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.