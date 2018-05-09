Madya Pradesh Gets India's First Smart Cities Control Centre Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, and Sagar are the seven smart cities under Smart City Mission in Madhya Pradesh.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan inaugurated the smart cities centre. (File) Bhopal: In a major step towards realising the centre's smart city mission (SCM), the Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday launched the country's first Integrated Control and Command Centre (ICCC) for all seven smart cities of the state in Bhopal.



The ICCC, installed in a building in Barkheda area of the state capital, would enable the authorities to monitor the status of various smart civic amenities in real-time through the sensors connected to it.



Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna, and Sagar are the seven smart cities under SCM in Madhya Pradesh.



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri inaugurated the integrated command centre of the Bhopal Smart City Development Corporation Limited (BSCDCL).



They also inaugurated the first "Apex Conference for the CEOs" of smart cities. The seminar is being attended by 77 CEOs.



"Madhya Pradesh has now come out from the category of BIMARU states. The growth of the state remained in two digits. The state has recorded the highest growth in agriculture in the country," he said.



Mr Puri said ICCC would keep an eye on civic amenities in the smart cities like the USA's National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).



He said 99 cities of the country have been selected under the SCM.



"About 1,300 projects are underway in 99 smart cities and half of the projects are being carried out under the PPP mode," Mr Puri said.



He said a total of one crore houses would be constructed for the rural homeless families by the end of December 2018.



ICCC is a cloud-based Universal Internet of Things (UIoT) platform developed by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).



It can run multiple city command centre operations through its multi-efficiency capabilities.



The GPS sensors installed in public transport buses, dial 100 vehicles, 108 ambulance services, smart poles, smart lights, traffic management cameras, public bike sharing, solid waste management, meteorological department updates, smart maps etc. would be linked to this centre, enabling the authorities to monitor the status of the civic amenities in real-time.



"ICCC would integrate a multitude of citizens' services applications and sensors running across selected cities of Madhya Pradesh," HPE Managing Director (India) Som Satsangi said.



He said ICCC enables the government to remotely manage and control various citizen services like smart lighting, smart parking, smart traffic and transport, waste management, water supply etc. through a single platform, which he said would save time and money of the government by providing an interface to the citizens.



"The government can take pro-active measures and informed decisions on the basis of the data on a single dashboard. This system would control street lights, parking lights, parking, traffic (including violations and congestions), waste management, water supply etc. through sensors," he added.



Mr Satsangi said ICCC is the first such centre in the country developed with future-focused vision.



"For example, dump trucks in Bhopal travel about 22,000 kms every day to collect garbage. Some of the trucks are overfilled and sometimes a part of garbage falls on streets.



"But if we monitor the garbage bins across the city through sensors, it will help in notifying the centre about those bins which are 70-80 per cent full, so that trucks can go and collect garbage from those particular dumps instead of them travelling across the whole city," he said.



Mr Satsangi said the command centre would also help in ensuring the safety of women and children.



BSCDCL Chief Executive Officer Chandramauli Shukla said, "Our vision to create India's first cloud-based ICCC in Madhya Pradesh is driven by a future-focused vision for our cities and citizens."



