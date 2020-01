Madras High Court Grants Interim Stay On Proceedings Against Karti Chidambaram In Tax Evasion Case

High Court has granted interim stay on proceedings against Karti Chidambaram in tax evasion case

The Madras High Court today granted an interim stay till January 27, on the proceedings against Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti Chidambaram and his wife Srinidi in connection with a case of alleged income tax evasion, pending before a lower court.

Justice M Sundar, before whom the petition by Karti Chidambaram and his wife, seeking to stall the proceedings before the special court constituted to hear cases related to MPs and MLAs came up for hearing, granted an interim injunction till January 27.

The matter relates to the alleged non-disclosure of Rs 1.35 crore received by Karti Chidambaram, son of former union minister P Chidambaram, and his wife Srinidhi in cash for sale of land at Muttukadu near Chennai.

The lower court, which is proposed to frame charges is restrained from doing so because of the interim stay.

The petitioners have submitted that the transaction was completed and returns of income were filed in 2015 when Karti Chidambaram was not a member of Parliament.

The deputy director of income tax Investigation, Chennai, had filed a complaint on September 12, 2018 against the petitioners before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court-II (Economic Offences) for offences under sections 276c(1) and 277 of the I-T Act.

The case was later transferred to the special court.