Madhya Pradesh Wins Hall Of Fame, 10 Prizes At National Tourism Awards

Surendra Patwa, Minister Tourism & Culture Madhya Pradesh at National Tourism Awards in New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh bagged the Hall of Fame National Award, given to a state for being judged the best one for tourism three years consecutively, at the National Tourism Awards function Thursday.

The Union Ministry of Tourism annually presents National Tourism Awards to various segments of the travel, tourism and hospitality industry. These awards are presented to state governments, Union Territories and other stakeholders in recognition of their performance in their respective fields.

MP also won 10 other awards at the function held in Delhi, a state government official said.

These include Best Heritage Walk to Indore, Best Heritage City to Mandu, Best Adventure State shared with Uttarakhand, National Award for Swachhata to Indore and Best Airport Award to Indore's Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, the official added.

The award was presented by Union Minister of State for Tourism (Independent Charge) K J Alphons to Madhya Pradesh minister of state for tourism (independent charge) Surendra Patwa and principal secretary of tourism department, Hari Ranjan Rao.