Madhya Pradesh Trader Held Under National Security Act For Adulteration

Madhya Pradesh government ordered National Security Act against anyone involved in adulteration of milk

A trader in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain was arrested and charged under the stringent National Security Act for the alleged adulteration of milk products, a senior official said.

District Collector Shashank Mishra invoked the National Security Act against 41-year-old Kirti Kelkar, owner of Krishna Udyog and Bakery, and was arrested by the police, Additional District Magistrate RP Tiwari said.

The food department had on Tuesday seized 45 kg of spurious desi ghee (clarified butter), 450 kg of vanaspati ghee (hydrogenated vegetable oil), two litres of essence used in ghee and 57 kg of sub-standard chemical used for bakery products.

The Madhya Pradesh government had last week directed the district and police administration to invoke the National Security Act against anyone found involved in adulteration of milk, dairy and other food products.



