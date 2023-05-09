Madhya Pradesh To Fly Back 24 Students From Violence-Hit Manipur

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a word with students yesterday

The Madhya Pradesh government will fly back 24 students from Manipur. The Northeastern state is tense following violence between the Meitis and Kuki community that has claimed 60 lives and displaced thousands.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had a word with students yesterday. On his instructions, the officials concerned contacted the students and informed them the arrangements to bring them back. At present, the government has made arrangements for the return of 50 people, including students.

The students will be flown from Imphal to Guwahati first and then to Delhi. From there, they will be brought home.

Chief Minister Chouhan had also spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh in this regard.

According to an official statement, the state government has information about 24 students and others from Madhya Pradesh who are currently in Manipur. But if anyone else contacts the state government, they will also be brought back.

Those returning home will be brought from Imphal to Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon on an Alliance Airline flight. From there, they will be flown to New Delhi.

Instructions have been sent to the resident commissioner in New Delhi to make proper arrangements for their stay and food at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan. From the national capital, the students will be flown to Indore and Bhopal, whichever is nearest to their hometown.

Clashes had erupted in Manipur after the high court directed the N Biren Singh government to consider including Meitis, which form the majority in the state, in the list of Scheduled Tribes.

Appealing for peace yesterday, the Chief Minister said 60 people have died and 231 injured in the violence. "Also, about 1,700 houses were burned down in the unfortunate incidents on May 3. I appeal to the people to restore peace and calm to the state," he said yesterday.