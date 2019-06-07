This District Collector Gave Up ACs In Office For Undernourished Children

Swarochish Somavanshi is district collector of Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district.

A district collector from Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district has given up air conditioners in his office and got them installed in centres for malnourished children.

Working under a fan in the scorching summer, Swarochish Somavanshi, said it was a spontaneous decision to get the air conditioners installed in all the four Nutrition Rehabilitation Centres (NRC) which come under his jurisdiction.

"It was really hot inside the Nutrition Rehabilitation Centre building. We were trying to arrange for air conditioners but we felt it had to be installed immediately considering children are admitted in these centres. We have 4 NRCs in the block, we got ACs installed in all four," he said with a smile.

The government-run centres are for children suffering from malnutrition and related problems.

"For malnourished children, heat only increases the problem. Hence, such action was taken. This is not a generous endeavor. It is my responsibility to ensure the welfare of patients at the centre," he added.

The air conditioners have provided instant relief to the children and their parents.

"We don't have problems with the heat here. We have coolers, and ACs too for our relief. We are provided with good services here," a woman said with satisfaction.