Madhya Pradesh Teen, Accused Of Blackmail By Man Who Died By Suicide, Found Dead

It is suspected that the man might have killed the boy before taking his own life. (Representational)

The body of a 15-year-old boy with his mouth and feet taped was found in the Gwalior city of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, police said.

A 20-year-old man, who hanged himself at his house in Hazira area on Tuesday, had accused the boy of establishing a homosexual relationship with him and blackmailing him.

It is suspected that the man, a make-up artist, might have killed the boy before taking his own life.

The suicide note stated that the man was taking the extreme step due to a 15-year-old boy who had established a physical relationship with him and was blackmailing him, Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said.

The note also mentioned that he had taken his revenge, following which police started searching for the boy, Mr Sanghi said.

The boy's body was found on the premises of the old JC Mill in the city. A make-up kit was found near it, suggesting the man's involvement in the murder, said another official.

The boy's body has been sent for post-mortem and its report would throw light on the cause of death, Mr Sanghi said.

