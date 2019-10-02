In Madhya Pradesh Sex Scandal, Third Probe Panel Chief In 8 Days

The Madhya Pradesh sex ("honey-trap") scandal targeted mainly politicians and bureaucrats

Bhopal: The Kamal Nath-led Madhya Pradesh government has appointed a new chief of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) - the third in eight days - which is probing a sex scandal involving politicians and bureaucrats. The decision comes amid public sparring between two senior police officers over investigations into the case that has caused political ripples in the state. A dozen top bureaucrats and eight former state ministers are being investigated in an extortion racket - or what is being called the 'honey trap' scandal - in which over 1,000 clips of sex chats, explicit videos and audios have been found from computers and mobile phones.