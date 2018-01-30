School Cook Allegedly Throws Hot Dal On Class 1 Boy Who Asked For More During the mid-day meal break at the primary school in Dindori, Prince Mehra reportedly asked for a second helping of dal. Nemvati Bai, the cook, was so furious with the boy's request that she poured the dal on Prince, his grandmother alleged.

Prince Mehra has burns on his face, cheeks, chest and back and is in the hospital. Dindori, Madhya Pradesh: Police said the incident in Madhya Pradesh took place on January 23 Prince Mehra has burns on his face and chest, admitted to hospital Cook poured dal on him during lunch break when he asked for extra helping



The boy has burns on his face, cheeks, chest and back and is admitted to a hospital in Dindori, 480 km from Bhopal.



During the lunch break at the primary school in Dindori, Prince Mehra reportedly asked for an second helping of dal. Nemvati Bai, the cook, was so furious with the boy's request that she poured the dal on Prince, his grandmother alleged.



"Prince said when he asked for dal, she purposely threw it on him," said Bhagwati Bai Mehra.



The police have started an investigation. "The incident took place on January 23. They approached us on January 24," news agency ANI quoted a police officer.



