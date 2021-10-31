11-Year-Old Cocker Spaniel Helps Bust 91 Kg Ganja In Madhya Pradesh

The cocker spaniel Steffi led the Bhind District Police to the storehouse where drug was found

The Madhya Pradesh police department has tracked down a consignment of 91 kilograms of contraband in Bhind. The department did this with the help of a sniffer dog. The police were aided in their raid by an 11-year-old British Cocker Spaniel named Steffi. Steffi, who is posted with the Bhind District Police Lines of Madhya Pradesh police department, was one of the three sniffer dogs that were given to the Bhind District Police from the state police headquarters. Officials at Bhind's Raun police station were acting based on specific inputs regarding the illegal trade of contraband in the area.

According to an officer who spoke to the media, the police conducted a raid at the house of the accused, Shivam Bhardwaj, in Birkhidi village, and confiscated 10 kg ganja.

“However, we were positive that there may be more contraband based on the inputs we received,” the police officer said, adding that the accused did not reveal any details of where the rest of the contraband was stashed.

“Following this, the department provided us with three sniffer dogs, of which two are experts in narcotics deception.”

Steffi then led the Bhind District Police to the storehouse where the contraband was stashed, and the police confiscated a hidden consignment of 91 kg of ganja.

The recovered 91 kg ganja

Given Steffi's role in the drug bust, a professional dog handler will serve as a prosecution witness during the trial of an NDPS Act case. As per the official, the total seizure, including the 10 kg ganja seized earlier, is worth more than Rs 1 crore, with one kg value at Rs 1 lakh.