Madhya Pradesh Official Slaps Man For 'Violating' Covid Rules

The incident comes after a similar act by a government official in Chhattisgarh (File)

A senior government officer in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district was seen slapping a man for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules in a video that surfaced on social media on Monday.

In the video that has been shared multiple times on social media, the Madhya Pradesh government officer is seen slapping a man coming out of a shop with a policeman behind him.

The incident occurred on May 21, sources have said.

The man, 25, denied violating any COVID-19 rules and said the entry of his house is through the shop.

The incident comes after a similar act by a government official in adjoining Chhattisgarh.

District collector of Surajpur in Chhattisgarh, Ranbir Sharma, was transferred on Sunday, a day after he was caught on camera slapping a man and throwing his mobile phone on the road for allegedly violating COVID-19 rules.