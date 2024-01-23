Madhya Pradesh Official Suspended After 2 Thrashed For Overtaking His Car

The nine-second video has gone viral.

A government official allegedly ordered and oversaw the assault of two young men in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria - for the 'crime' of overtaking his vehicle. The police have filed a case against four people, including Amit Singh, the Bandhavgarh SDM, or sub-divisional magistrate, who has been suspended. Area tehsildar Vinod Kumar and the SDM's driver, Narendra Das Panika, are also named.

A nine-second video of the incident - in which two vehicles, a Mahindra Scorpio with SDM sticker on the rear window is seen parked behind a Maruti Suzuki XL6 - has been widely circulate online. The video shows a man being hit on his leg, at least twice, by another, with three others looking on.

The two men in the XL6 have been identified as Prakash Dahiya and Shivam Yadav. A second video shows Dahiya with a bloody bandage wrapped around his head. "Four to five people sitting in the vehicle, with SDM written on it, got down and thrashed me and my friend because we overtook their car."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condemned the "inhuman" episode.

"There is a good government in Madhya Pradesh. This kind of inhuman treatment of common people will not be tolerated at all in the state," the newly-installed Mr Yadav posted on X.

मध्यप्रदेश में सुशासन की सरकार है। प्रदेश में आमजन से इस तरह का अमानवीय व्यवहार बिल्कुल बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा : CM@DrMohanYadav51 — Chief Minister, MP (@CMMadhyaPradesh) January 23, 2024

Singh has denied the charges; he said he was only trying to help the two men being attacked.

