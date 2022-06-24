Madhya Pradesh Cop Shoots Self Dead After Firing At Woman Colleague

Madhya Pradesh: Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A police inspector fired at his colleague- a woman assistant sub inspector- and then shot himself to death from point blank range in Madhya Pradesh today, cops said.

The incident took place in the premises of Indore police control room.

The police inspector who died on the spot has been identified as Hakam Singh Pawar. He had been posted in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal and was heading to the Shyamala Hills police station of Bhopal.

The woman assistant sub inspector who was rushed to a city hospital after being shot has been posted in the Indore control room.

She is undergoing treatment, officials informed.

The incident prima facie seems to be the fallout of a love affair between the police inspector and the woman assistant sub inspector, Indore Police Commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.