Six Vehicles Crushed In Bhopal Wall Collapse

Monsoon 2020 image: Several cars were crushed under the rubble after building collapsed in Bhopal

Several cars were crushed at a parking space in Bhopal after the walls of an old building collapsed early Monday morning. A team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has reached the spot. There are no reports of injuries so far.

The old building, situated near the parking lot of Moti Mahal Sadar temple in Bhopal, came crumbling down due to heavy rain. Around six vehicles parked in the area have been buried in the rubble. Madhya Pradesh has been seeing very heavy showers since Friday.

As many as 14 people, including a Panchayat secretary died in different rain and flood-related incidents across the state over the weekend.

Several rivers in the state are in spate after continuous downpour. The water level of the Narmada river is flowing about 8 feet above the danger mark in Hoshangabad, officials said. Many districts are facing a flood-like situation. Five helicopters of Indian Air Force were deployed for rescuing people stranded in floods.

"I thank IAF, NDRF (national Disaster Relief Force), SDRF and all officials for saving lives of people amid floods. The floodwaters are receding now and we are focusing on providing food, drinking water, medicines, controlling the spread of diseases and assessing the damage," Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Torrential rain in large parts of Madhya Pradesh have displaced people from over 450 villages. Two bridges on the Wainganga river in Seoni district collapsed on Sunday. One of the bridges, built around a decade ago, by the Public Works Department connected Chhapara and Bhimgarh. Each of the two bridges were constructed at a cost of more than Rs 3 crore.