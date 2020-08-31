Madhya Pradesh Govt To Arrange Free Transport For JEE, NEET Students: CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan

  • Home
The Madhya Pradesh government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, to be held in the next month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 31, 2020 1:04 pm IST | Source: PTI

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh government will arrange free transport for candidates appearing for JEE and NEET examinations, to be held in the next month, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday. "Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing for JEE/NEET exams.

Arrangements will be done from block HQ (headquarters) and district HQ of exam centres. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31," Chouhan said in a tweet.

In different tweets, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the free two-way transportation facility will be provided to students taking the exams to ensure that they do not face any problem due to coronavirus. This facility can also be availed by one of the associates of the candidates, it said. Students seeking free travel will have to register themselves on helpline 181 or on the e-pass portal of the state government, the CMO said.

While the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to be held on September 13, engineering entrance exam, JEE-Main, is planned from September 1 to 6. Many opposition parties have opposed the Centre's move to go ahead with these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic questioning the safety of students.

NEET 2020 JEE Main 2020 Shivraj Singh Chauhan
