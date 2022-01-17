Man, Wife Kill Son For Chatting With Woman Despite Being Engaged: Police

Phone records hinted at the family's involvement, the police said (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by his parents and sister for chatting with another girl after getting engaged and for being unemployed, the police in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district said.

The body of Ramkrishna Singh, with his hands and legs tied, was recovered from the Ruparel River on January 5, three days after he had gone missing, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sankharam Sengar said.

After registering a case, the police traced the locations of mobile phones as part of the probe, which hinted at the involvement of the man's family, he said.

"On being interrogated, the man's father Bhiman Singh, mother Jamunabai and sister Krishnabai confessed to killing him when they found that he was chatting with another woman despite being engaged to someone else. They were also angry that he spent most of his time on the phone and that he was unemployed," the ASP said.

"After an argument on January 2, his father hit and pushed him, smashing his head against a wall. Realising that he was dead, the parents and his sister tied up his hands and legs and threw his body in the river," the official informed.