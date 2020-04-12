Madhya Pradesh Man Who Mocked Masks On TikTok Tests Coronavirus Positive

Madhya Pradesh has reported 443 coronavirus cases with 33 deaths so far (Representational)

A TikTok user from Sagar in Madhya Pradesh, who made videos mocking the use of masks to prevent coronavirus infection, has now tested positive for the virus.

The 25-year-old electrician posted a video on TikTok from his hospital bed at the Bundelkhand Medical College, saying, "Pray for me, friends."

The video is expected to be his last since authorities have taken away his mobile phone.

Earlier, he had posted a video on the short-form mobile video sharing app saying, "Trust in god, not in a peice of cloth."

Madhya Pradesh has reported 443 coronavirus cases with 33 deaths so far.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announce a 21-day nationwide lockdown on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus in the country. Today, PM Modi held a four-hour meet with at least 13 chief ministers on video conference and indicated that the lockdown will be extended by two weeks after considering the requests of the chief ministers, who preferred a longer containment period. The lockdown was earlier scheduled to end on April 14.

Over 7,500 cases have been recorded in India so far with 242 deaths. The virus has infected over 1.7 million globally and killed over 1 lakh infected patients.