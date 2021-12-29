Madhya Pradesh Man Arrested For Attempting To Rape 4-Year-Old: Police

The incident occurred in the Vijay Nagar area of the city on Monday (Representational)

A 21-year-old engineering student has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a four-year-old girl in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the Vijay Nagar area of the city on Monday, City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Tushar Singh said.

The accused, a student of a private college, allegedly lured the child, who was playing outside her house, to his room, he said.

He allegedly tried to rape the girl, but when she started crying, the accused out of fear, dropped off the child at her home, the official said.

The girl later narrated the ordeal to her family members, who filed a complaint on Tuesday, following which the accused was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act, he added

