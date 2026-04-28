Patient's Blood Stains Ambulance, Medic Makes Wife Wash Entire Vehicle

A video from Madhya Pradesh's Katni district shows the wife of an injured patient being made to clean a '108' ambulance.

The video, widely circulated on social media, triggered administrative action. The ambulance driver and the emergency medical technician (EMT) have since been dismissed.

The incident took place at Katni District Hospital, where a '108' ambulance had brought Rahul Barman, who was injured in a road accident in Karela village.

According to the Katni Chief Medical and Health Officer Raj Singh Thakur, who conducted a probe into the matter, blood from the injured patient had stained the vehicle. The on-duty EMT, Mohit Khatik, allegedly asked the patient's wife, Pramila Barman, to clean the ambulance. She was then made to wash the vehicle.

Thakur said the act violated established protocols and was unacceptable.

The video of the incident drew widespread attention. District Collector Ashish Tiwari ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Following the inquiry, the company operating the ambulance service, JAES Projects Pvt Ltd, dismissed both the pilot, Deva Sahu, and the EMT, Mohit Khatik.

Officials said the action was taken to ensure accountability and prevent similar incidents.

(With inputs from Ram Bihari Gupta)