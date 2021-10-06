Madhya Pradesh Not Just 'Gazab,' But Also Pride Of India: PM Modi

PM Modi said Madhya Pradesh is ahead of others in implementing the SVAMITVA Yojna (File)

The 'MP Gazab Hai' catchline of Madhya Pradesh's state tourism department has drawn the attention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who not only said it is a "gazab" (fantastic) state but also that it is the "gaurav" (pride) of the nation.

Speaking virtually at a programme today, the prime minister said Madhya Pradesh has the "gati" (speed) as well as "lalak" (zeal) to develop the state.

"We used to see on television that 'MP gazab hai'...MP gazab toh hai hi, MP desh ka gaurav bhi hai. MP mein gati hai aur vikas ki lalak bhi hai (MP is fantastic but it is also the pride of the country. MP has the speed and zeal for development)." the prime minister said in his virtual address at the Pradhan Mantri SVAMITVA Yojna programme in Harda.

Praising Madhya Pradesh, which is ruled by BJP, for the speed and zeal in implementing Central welfare schemes, PM Modi said, "Whenever any scheme is framed for the welfare of the people it is implemented in MP by (its government) working day and night. And whenever I see this I feel very happy."

In implementing the SVAMITVA Yojna, a scheme towards establishing clear ownership of property, Madhya Pradesh is ahead of other states in its "trademark style", PM Modi said.

He also praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his "leadership in the area of land digitisation, extending the area of digital records of lands and their quality".

"In all spheres, MP is a leading state in the nation," PM Modi added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)