Indore Records Single COVID-19 Case For First Time In 16 Months

For the first time in 16 months, Madhya Pradesh's Indore has recorded just one case of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday.

Amid preparations for the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing vaccination drive, the daily count of infections has gradually declined in Madhya Pradesh.

"In the last 24 hours, we have tested 8,923 samples and among them only one was found positive for the infection," nodal officer for COVID-19 Dr Amit Malakar said.

This is for the first time in 16 months that Indore, which was earlier one of the worst affected districts in the pandemic, has recorded just one case in 24 hours, he said.

The drop can be attributed to the ongoing vaccination drive and weakening of the impact of the second wave, the official said, while warning people not to lower their guard, as the threat of the third wave still persists.

According to official data, nearly 1.53 lakh people were infected with COVID-19 in Indore district in the last 16 months and 1,391 of them died during treatment.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 20 fresh coronavirus cases that took the tally of infections to 7,91,614, while the toll stood at 10,510.

Indore district is now left with 61 active cases, Malakar said.

