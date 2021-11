Madhya Pradesh Minister Directs Case Against Amazon Staff In Suicide Case

Narottam Mishra has ordered registration of a case against officials of Amazon.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday ordered registration of a case against officials of Amazon over the suicide of a youth who allegedly obtained poisonous sulphas powder through the e-commerce site.

The victim's father met Mr Mishra here earlier in the day.

Sulphas is used as an agricultural fumigant and is poisonous.

"I have taken cognizance of a youth ending his life by ordering sulphas online from Amazon and directed officials to register a case against the concerned officials and summon them for questioning," Mr Mishra said.

"If they don't turn up even after getting a notice, then they should be brought through "policiya" (police method) for questioning," the minister added.

Recently, Bhind district police in the state registered a First Information Report against unnamed Amazon India officials after busting a gang that allegedly supplied ganja under the guise of selling stevia (a natural sweetener) through the e-commerce portal.

"Amazon should clarify how someone can supply ganja and poison through an e-commerce platform. We have taken these incidents seriously and we will take strong legal action in the matter," Mr Mishra said.

The state government will also frame a policy and send it to the Center so that illegal activities facilitated by online commercial sites can be curbed, he said.

Ranjeet Verma, a local fruit seller whose 18-year-old son allegedly died by suicide in July by consuming sulphas powder ordered online, met the home minister here earlier in the day and urged him to register a case against Amazon.

Mr Verma alleged that Amazon delivered sulphas to his son without verifying documents.

Some persons were pressurizing his son to return Rs 2 lakh that he had borrowed, according to Mr Verma.

An e-mail sent to Amazon India for comment did not receive any reply.