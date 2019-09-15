Madhya Pradesh Governor Wants Special Status For AB Vajpayee University

Hindi has the ability to assimilate every language and dialect of India, Lalji Tandon said

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon pitched for special status for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Hindu University on Hindi Diwas on Saturday.

Describing Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a great supporter of Hindi, Mr Tandon said the university in Bhopal should be given special status.

"Hindi has the ability to assimilate every language and dialect of India. The attachment to a local dialect and language should not be seen as opposition to Hindi. The need is to connect it with self-respect and the tendency to use English words while speaking Hindi should be discouraged," Mr Tandon said.

"Hindi was the language during the freedom movement and Gujarati-speaking Mahatma Gandhi was its biggest supporter," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.