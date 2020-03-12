Madhya Pradesh Government Crisis Live Updates: Jyotiraditya Scindia Joins BJP, Named Rajya Sabha Nominee

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP on Wednesday in party chief JP Nadda's presence.

Former Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the BJP, a day after his dramatic exit from the Congress, and was named party's nominee for one of the two seats from Madhya Pradesh.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's parting ways with the Congress has plunged the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh into crisis, which may soon have to take a floor test. Twenty-one Madhya Pradesh MLAS on Tuesday had resigned, soon after Mr Scindia ended his 18-year-long association with the Congress.

The Congress has filed petitions before Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati seeking disqualification of the six ministers of the Kamal Nath Cabinet as MLAs who, along with 16 MLAs, resigned on Tuesday.

Speaker NP Prajapati has said the MLAs will have to submit their resignation letters in person. "As per the law, those resigning will have to first appear before the Speaker personally, after which only I will look into the available evidences/facts before deciding as per merits of the case," he told NDTV.

Here are the Live Updates on developments in Madhya Pradesh government crisis:

Mar 12, 2020 09:01 (IST) Jyotiradita Scindia Thanks PM Modi After Joining BJP

Thanking @JPNadda ji, @narendramodi ji, @AmitShah ji & members of the BJP family for accepting& welcoming me. It's not just a turning point in my life,but also an opportunity for me to continue my commitment towards public service under the inspirational leadership of PM Modi ji. - Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) March 11, 2020

Mar 12, 2020 09:00 (IST) Congress legislators staying at a resort near Bengaluru were not ready resign from their Assembly constituencies, new KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar said on Wednesday. "All the MLAs who are here don't want to lose their membership. No one can destroy the Congress. Leaders may come, leaders may go. That does not make any difference," Shivakumar told reporters.

Mar 12, 2020 09:00 (IST) Jyotiraditya Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. Mr Scindia is slated to arrive in Bhopal.