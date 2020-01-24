Ex-Speaker Sumitra Mahajan Detained At BJP Protest In Indore

The BJP were detained while protesting in front of the Indore Collectorate.

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh were among a number of opposition leaders detained on Friday for protesting in front of the Indore Collectorate in defiance of restrictions on large gatherings.

The BJP leaders were protesting against the Kamal Nath government, which they have accused of "persecuting" party colleagues as part of its campaign against land mafia in the state. Police termed their demonstration in front of the Indore Collectorate as a violation of Section 144 of CrPC, which restricts the gathering of three or more people in a certain area.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had launched "Operation Clean", a campaign against the land mafia in Madhya Pradesh, last December. Several illegal structures in Indore have already been demolished in this connection so far.