Watch: Shivraj Chouhan's Wife Celebrates As BJP Cruises Towards Victory

Smiles, hugs, tears and showers of flower petals - scenes of unbridled jubilation unfolded near the residence of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal as the BJP gained the upper hand in the counting of votes for the state assembly elections.

Chief Minister Chouhan's wife, Sadhna Chouhan, was captured on camera hugging the BJP's women workers and supporters after the party's lead in the counting.

As the BJP crossed the majority mark, jubilant party workers erupted in celebrations, setting off firecrackers, beating dhols, and exchanging sweets and garlands.

Chief Minister Chouhan, accompanied by his family, greeted party workers and supporters in the state capital. They later exchanged sweets with state BJP president VD Sharma and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Elections to the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh assembly was a two-horse race between the BJP and the Congress, with the latter's short-lived government, formed in 2018, collapsing in 2020 due to the defection of Mr Scindia to the BJP.

Chief Minister Chouhan credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aggressive campaign ahead of the assembly election for the BJP's seemingly guaranteed victory in the state.

"Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji is in the hearts of the people of Madhya Pradesh. The state is also in the heart of Modi ji. There is immense faith towards him. He held public meetings here and appealed to the people which has touched the people's hearts," Mr Chouhan said in Bhopal.

The Madhya Pradesh government's welfare schemes, such as Ladli Lakshmi and Ladli Behna, have made a significant difference in the lives of farmers, the underprivileged, and young people, Mr Chouhan said.