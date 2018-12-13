Who Will Be Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister? Rahul Gandhi To Decide Today: Live Updates

Both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath are the two front runners for the post.
Will Madhya Pradesh be headed by Jyotiraditya Scindia or will his senior colleague Kamal Nath decide the state of affairs in the state for next five years? Today, Congress President Rahul Gandhi is likely to end the suspense as he decides who will get the opportunity to lead the government in the state, after a gap of 15 years.
Both Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kamal Nath - the two front runners for the post - have presented a united face as they campaigned in Madhya Pradesh to put a stop to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was aiming for a fourth term. The unity was displayed even after the results were out as the two leaders were seen travelling together, and even holding hands at a press conference.
Mr Nath, however, is believed to be his leadership's choice. But a conflicting picture has emerged after Jyotiraditya Scindia told NDTV he would be "honoured" to serve as chief minister. Both the leaders left for Delhi on Wednesday night and are expected to meet Rahul Gandhi today.
"I am a servant of the people, have always been and will always be. What form that will take, be it through Madhya Pradesh or as minister of central government or chief whip, it is for my party to decide," Mr Scindia, 47, said, not ruling himself out.
Jyotiraditya Scindia likely to be offered Deputy Chief Minister: Sources
While Kamal Nath enjoys the support of the party leadership, Jyotiraditya Scindia has the support of the party workers, sources told NDTV.
The party could offer the Deputy Chief Minister's post to Mr Scindia, they added.
Kamal Nath Likely To Be Announced Chief Minister
Congress sources told NDTV that senior leader Kamal Nath is likely to be made chief minister of Madhya Pradesh. They said Mr Nath, the State Congress chief, has been almost finalised as the leader of the legislature party ahead of Jyotiraditya Scindia. A final call on the matter is likely to be made by Rahul Gandhi today,
