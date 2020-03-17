Madhya Pradesh Crisis Live updates: Top Court To Decide On BJP Plea Seeking Urgent Floor Test

Kamal Nath has said that he had the numbers to prove majority in the House.

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seeking an immediate floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly. The BJP on Monday approached the top court seeking a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh assembly after the assembly was adjourned till March 26, in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Governor Lalji Tandon has asked Chief Minsiter Kamal Nath to prove majority by today. "Those who claim that we don't have a majority should move a no-confidence motion against my government to get the floor test done," Kamal Nath said after meeting the governor. "I told the governor that we are ready for everything as per constitutional provisions, rules and procedures," he added.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government is in huge trouble after the rebellion of a group of MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The Madhya Pradesh assembly currently has 222 of 230 members and the majority mark is 112. The Congress has 108 MLAs in the House, and the support of seven allied legislators. If the resignations of all 22 MLAs are accepted, the Congress's strength will come way below the new majority mark of 104, and the BJP, with 107 MLAs, can form government.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on the crisis in Madhya Pradesh:

