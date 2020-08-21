Madhya Pradesh Cops Make 2 Men Hold Ears And Do Sit-Ups For Alleged Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Two men made to hold their ears and do sit-ups by the police

Two men were made to hold their ears and do sit-ups by the police in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged crime. On Thursday evening, the two were seen doing sit-ups as the entire neighbourhood watched and clapped from their balconies in Indore.

#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Police in Indore's Dwarkapuri made two criminals do sit-ups and apologise to people for their crimes. (20/08/20) pic.twitter.com/j1zBBSKgff — ANI (@ANI) August 21, 2020

The men were asked to kneel down and apologise to the community. The police claim the two are "well-known criminals" in the area and even tried to "stab" a local person some time ago.