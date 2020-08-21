Madhya Pradesh Cops Make 2 Men Hold Ears And Do Sit-Ups For Alleged Crime

Madhya Pradesh news: On Thursday evening, two men were made to do sit-ups for their alleged crime, the details of which the police have not yet clarified.

Madhya Pradesh Cops Make 2 Men Hold Ears And Do Sit-Ups For Alleged Crime

Madhya Pradesh: Two men made to hold their ears and do sit-ups by the police

Indore:

Two men were made to hold their ears and do sit-ups by the police in Madhya Pradesh for their alleged crime. On Thursday evening, the two were seen doing sit-ups as the entire neighbourhood watched and clapped from their balconies in Indore.

The men were asked to kneel down and apologise to the community. The police claim the two are "well-known criminals" in the area and even tried to "stab" a local person some time ago. 

Comments
Madhya Pradeshcops make men do sit-ups

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india