Madhya Pradesh Cop Went To Arrest Criminal, Beaten To Death By Relatives

ASI DevendraNagle had gone to Jamunia Jethu village to arrest a wanted criminal.

An Assistant Sub-Inspector was brutally killed by relatives of a wanted criminal during a search operation in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Umreth police station ASI Devchand Nagle had gone to Jamunia Jethu village along with his assistant Anil Kumar to arrest Johari Lal, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued.

During the search operation, nearly a dozen persons attacked the police party that included Mr Nagle and constable Anil Kumar with sticks and axes.

While the constable managed to escape, Mr Nagle was caught and was beaten to death. He was declared dead when taken to a government hospital.

Police have launched a search operation to arrest those involved in the incident.