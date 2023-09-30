'A New Era': Shivraj Singh Chouhan Flags Off Trial Run Of Indore Metro

The Chief Minister also announced the extension of the metro train service up to Pithampur and Ujjain

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday evening flagged off the trial run of the Indore Metro train at Gandhi Nagar area.

During this, Mr Chouhan also performed worship ahead of flagging off the metro train's trial run.

"A new era is beginning in the city. Indore is the city of my dreams, Indore is the cleanest city, Indore is a smart city, it is an IT city. Indore has come a long way from tempo to metro," Mr Chouhan said while addressing the occasion.

The Chief Minister also announced the extension of the metro train service up to Pithampur and Ujjain.

आज दिल गदगद है। अपन के इंदौर ने नए दौर में प्रवेश किया है।



इंदौरवासियों मेट्रो तो अभी बस शुरुआत है, हम मिलकर इंदौर को दुनिया के सबसे बेहतर शहरों में से एक बनाएंगे।



अब इंदौर के विकास की गति रुकने वाली नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/MLa59kHAk6 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 30, 2023

"It is the State's resolve that in the Simhastha of 2028, devotees and common citizens will go from Indore by metro to have darshan of Mahakal Baba. Indore and surrounding areas will be designated as a metropolitan authority. Action will be taken to do away with the ban on the registry in Gandhinagar locality," he said.

Mr Chouhan had a ride on the metro train. He took stock of the arrangements and facilities. Many public representatives, senior officials, and other distinguished citizens of the city were also present on the occasion.

Chouhan congratulated Metro Train Corporation's MD Manish Singh and his team. He said that the Metro team worked on a war footing. He said that people would be able to commute in the metro in a clean and hygienic environment and would be able to reach their destination in a very short time. Riding in the metro would be less expensive. He appealed to the people to use the metro train.

With the completion of the Indore Metro Train Project, citizens will be provided with the facility of fast, safe, modern, and comfortable travel.

As many as seven lakh passengers will be able to commute daily, according to a government release.

Metro coaches will be air-conditioned. There will be suitable space for disabled people also. Each coach of the metro train will have space for 50 people to sit and 300 people to stand. This metro service will be available in over 31 km area. It will have 28 stations. Out of which seven will be underground and 21 will be elevated stations, the release further read.

It added that there would be a system of automatic ticketing on the National Common Mobility Card. The doors would also be automatic. There would be a passenger information display system. There would be grab-handle lifts, escalators, a customer care centre, announcements in Hindi and English, wheelchairs for the disabled, other public facilities, etc.

There will also be a provision for emergency contact and emergency doors on the train. To reduce electricity consumption, solar energy arrangements are being made at stations and depots. This train will be operated by Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Limited, it added.

